A frustrated father devised a clever method to keep his son in a fixed position in order to barb his son’s hair.

The young boy’s father was identified on Tiktok as @kelechianthony475 and has been praised by social media users for devising a clever way to keep his son stable in order to barb his hair.

The son was placed inside a box with a hole at the top where his head was occupied in the video shared by the father on Tiktok. He was seen sitting quietly while his father barbed his hair.

Read some social media comments.

@Tete commented, “I don save am for fun reference.”

@Omerebere reacted: “See update ooo.”

@sweedypresh30 commented: “See the way he da shine eyes.”

@NASA’S SIGNATURE said: “I shouted JESUS, this gen z no like stress.”

@palacsh nonih reacted: “The boy eyes seff still dey promise in mama further problem after the hair cut.”

@userpeecharles commented: “For the boy to even stay there so quietly without crying and struggling to come out shows he is a calm boy. My son will pull himself out.”

@Wesley Kevin said: “You feel say you dey wise, a child that refuses to let the mother sleep himself will not sleep.”

