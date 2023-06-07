A Nigerian student named Cyril Kenneth has been arrested in the United Kingdom for allegedly attempting to engage in relationships with minors as young as 14 years old through online platforms.

In a video circulating online, Cyril Kenneth is seen being interrogated by authorities regarding his actions in Belfast, UK.

Cyril, who arrived in the UK three months ago to pursue his master’s degree, claimed that he only interacts with children online because they are his friends.

However, the Warriors of Children, the authorities questioning him, raised concerns about his persistent requests for the children’s home addresses and explicit photographs.

In response, Cyril explained that he simply wanted to have pictures of his friends on his phone.

According to reports, the suspect sent unsolicited indecent photos of himself to his victims and made inappropriate propositions, including inviting them to his residence for sexual activities, through text messages.

After intense questioning, the Nigerian student eventually confessed to the crime, attributing his actions to the influence of evil forces. He has been handed over to the police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Watch the video below: