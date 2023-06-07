Tiwa Savage’s eight-year-old son, Jamil Balogun, has captured the hearts of netizens with his impressive French-speaking skills.

In a heartwarming video shared by Tiwa Savage on her Instagram story, Jamil can be seen reading sweet words to his mother in French and even singing for her.

Tiwa expressed her pleasant surprise at her son’s abilities, especially after being away for several weeks due to work commitments.

This isn’t the first time Tiwa Savage has delighted her fans by sharing special moments with her son. In another video clip, Jamil playfully scolded his mother for disciplining him.

The singer, who was previously married to Teebillz, has always been open about her mother-son relationship and frequently shares glimpses of their bond.

The trending video showcases a candid moment between Tiwa and Jamil as they enjoy some quality time together. It’s heartwarming to witness the strong connection between the talented musician and her adorable son.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;