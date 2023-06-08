Famous Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh has stirred reactions from social media users as she’s spotted with a mystery man at her birthday party.

The movie diva hasn’t been romantically associated with anyone for almost a year following her breakup with Kpokpogri.

On Wednesday night, Tonto Dikeh was seen laughing and giggling with a white man while celebrating her birthday.

As was to be expected, a fan of hers flooded the comment area, asking if the single mother had discovered a new love interest.

“Tonto…if he’s your new man kudos Naija men no dey appreciate u, sis…I’m happy for you”, the fan wrote.

The movie star, however, hasn’t confirmed or debunked the reports.

See her Instagram post below: