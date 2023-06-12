Toyin Lawani, a renowned celebrity fashion designer and stylist, marked her second anniversary and took the opportunity to address some of her critics.

Acknowledging that many people often complain about her husband’s seemingly unhappy looks, the award-winning stylist questioned the basis of their assumptions.

She pondered whether they were not tired of making such judgments, considering that her husband is always seen wearing masks, which could hide his true emotions.

In addition, Lawani addressed another critic who criticized her for celebrating her anniversary while Warri Pikin got remarried the day before.

In her post she wrote;

“Are you people not tired of asking about this mask already? It’s been two years and he still doesn’t look happy. How did you know, did you see his expression ni?”

“Wow wow wow, comments got me wilding. Another one even said I shouldn’t celebrate my anniversary cause another person got married yesterday.”

“That I’m competing. How do you people come up with these things? To be winch no they tire una? Gosh. Pls, it’s all about the artistandhismuseanniversary.”

“If it makes you feel uncomfortable jump and pass. To all the brides who are wishing to wear Black for their wedding, it’s a beautiful color. KOF the trendsetter set it”.

SEE POST BELOW;