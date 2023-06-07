Renowned actress, Toyin Tomato, is joyfully celebrating the academic achievement of MC Oluomo’s son, Ololade Oreoluwa Abdulai, who recently graduated from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a double major in Chemical Engineering and Business Administration, achieving an impressive 4.0 GPA.

In a heartfelt gesture, Toyin Tomato shared a video collage from Ololade’s graduation ceremony, expressing her happiness and admiration for his remarkable accomplishment.

In the caption of the video she shared,she wrote;

“Congratulations my darling son Ololade Oreoluwa Abdulai, on your graduation from MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) Boston with a double major 4.0 GPA in Chemical Engineering & Business Administration.”

“U will always be a source of inspiration to others and ur parents, Amen. Congratulations once again dear!!”.

