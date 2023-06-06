Reports suggest that there is trouble in the relationship between Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his wife, Judy Austin, as they engage in a public spat on social media.

A recent video was posted on Yul Edochie’s Facebook page showing the couple arguing.

Judy Austin, who has access to Yul Edochie’s social media accounts, found the video offensive and retaliated by sharing another video of their argument.

In the video, Yul reprimanded his wife for posting without his consent, but she stood her ground.

In response, Yul Edochie threatened to reveal undisclosed secrets about his wife if she proceeded with her threat to post the video. Despite his warning, Judy Austin went ahead and shared the video, vowing to expose more.

The caption accompanying the video posted by Judy Austin reads, “Since Yul Edochie decided to embarrass me by posting a video I made with my phone on the internet without my consent, I will shock him. It is now game on.”

The situation between the couple appears tense, with their disagreements playing out publicly on social media platforms.

