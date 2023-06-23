Daniel Ehis Aiguokhian, a student at UNICAL, claims he would write uninterrupted for seven days in order to break a world record.

He said that he would produce two volumes every day, including fiction and nonfiction, each with a minimum of 25 pages.

According to him, he would be utilizing only his hands and pen and his phone would be far away from him through the entire period.

He wrote;

“In 24 hours, I’ll have 1hr to myself. But this 1hr is going to be divided into two. The first would be 30 minutes. The second would be 30 minutes after sitting for minimum of 10 hours to write.

“It’ll last for 7 days, 20 hours. This means that I’ll only have 7 hours to myself for 7 days. The remaining 20 hours, I’m only expected to use 10 minutes for myself.

“During this period, I’ll write and produce two books each day with a minimum of 25 pages each. The books to be produced are going to be on fiction and nonfiction. I’ll not use my voice to write. I’ll be using my hands and paper.

“My phone is not expected to be with me. It’ll be far from me. There’ll be people who’ll handle all my social media handles(Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc). These are the places you can also watch the event live. It’s something that can be achieved through your support. I’ll need you on the D-Day.”