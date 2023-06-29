Sidikat Odukanwi, better known as Iyabo Oko, a veteran Nollywood actress, has died.

On Wednesday evening, June 29th, 2023, the veteran Yoruba actress died.

According to reports, Iyabo Oko, who has been away from the movie scene for years now, has been battling with ill health which has now led to her untimely demise.

Though much details about her death hasn’t been made known, her daughter, Bisi Aisha, confirmed the news of her death.

She wrote, “May ur soul Rest in Peace Mummy”.

Last year, Iyabo Oko was reported dead but the actress resurrected a few hours later.

The veteran actress, who had been bedridden for over five years passed on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, only to return to life about three hours later in the wee hours of Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Iyabo Oko reportedly moved her hand after being confirmed dead.

The daughter of the 61-year-old actress, Olamide, who had initially confirmed the death news, broke the news of her resurrection.

Her death is coming a few weeks after her junior colleague, Murphy Afolabi died.