Anita Brown, an American socialite, who claimed to be carrying Davido’s baby has revealed that she and the singer have known each other for long.

Recall that it was earlier reported that Anita Brown had gone online to disclose that she had fallen pregnant for the ‘Assurance’ crooner and had revealed she had no idea the singer was married.

According to a post she recently made, she claimed that she and David had met in 2017 in Dubai.

She revealed that they had seen themselves on and off until she finally got into a long relationship.

Anita maintained that she and Davido’s intimacy which led to her becoming pregnant wasn’t as a result of a one night stand, as many might be thinking.

