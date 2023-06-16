Former security operatives of popular Nigerian restaurant, Chicken Republic, Happie Boys have rejected the scholarship from Apostle Chibuzor as they insisted that they will never come back to Nigeria.

Recall that the former security boys took to their official Instagram page a few days ago to call out Apostle Chibuzor for putting an end to the payment of their fees in Cyprus after he gave them a scholarship.

The furious man of God was reported to have rained curses on them for being ungrateful to him. After the banter, Apostle Chibuzor came out to reveal that he has forgiven them and is ready to give them the scholarship to continue their education in Nigeria, Ghana, or Benin Republic.

In response to the offer of Apostle Chibuzor, Happie Boys has posted a video stating clearly that they will not come back to Nigeria. According to them, they prefer to stay in Cyprus than travel back to Nigeria to school there.

Watch the video below;