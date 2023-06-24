Nigerian Twitter user @isthatUW created a buzz in the online community after sharing his astonishing bet slip, revealing a N2 million win from a mere N10 stake.

The incredible outcome of his high odds bet left many questioning his exceptional luck and strategies.

@isthatUW’s post quickly gained attention, attracting a flurry of reactions and inquiries from intrigued users.

Some expressed disbelief and curiosity, seeking to understand the specifics of his betting approach.

In response, the fortunate bettor expressed gratitude to God for his success and addressed those who questioned his modest stake.

He clarified that he only wagered an amount he could afford to lose, emphasizing that his approach was a matter of personal financial management rather than a deliberate attempt to waste odds.

https://twitter.com/isthatUW/status/1671739436735033344/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1671739436735033344%7Ctwgr%5E2635d32d6c0420bc68e9177f4d16270f42fd9999%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2F