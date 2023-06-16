In a nasty social media fight, Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko has shared the amount her colleague Ruby Ojiakor charges for movie roles.

The actress claimed in a video shared on her Facebook page that she paid Ruby N700K to appear in one of her movies.

Destiny lamented that despite Ruby being her friend, she was still bold enough to charge her without giving her any discount.

The Nollywood thespian said ever since she paid the money, Ruby has not been available and has refused to payback the money to her account after a breached contract.

Ruby in her response threatened to physically harm Destiny instead of seeking ways to make up for the disappointment.

An angry Destiny responded by sharing her location and daring Ruby to show up and confront her. She warned that she would physically harm Ruby if she showed up at the location.

She said;

“Ruby Orjiakor or whatever your name is… It’s quite obvious you are looking for someone to trend with Mrs CLOUTINA. I dey fear you? Who you be? I no sabi talk too much. If you make me vex na one slap I go knack you for face you go turn red. Ruby you charged me and you didn’t remove 1 naira. You see why I don’t have time for colleagues? Ruby you be unripe pawpaw”.

Watch the video below;

https://fb.watch/lbMjkTfgIn/