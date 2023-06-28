Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing’s lover, Xxssive, as he is fondly known on Instagram, has reacted to Davido’s never-ending cheating scandal.

Taking to Instagram, the entertainer explained why Davido should fire his lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, whom he called incompetent.

He chastised Bobo for constantly making Davido vulnerable and a laughingstock with his philandering.

Though he isn’t a fan of cheating, he noted how Davido’s lawyer could have drafted out several contracts that forbid ladies, who the singer has an affair with, from going public with their affair.

“Davido you need to sack your lawyer because he is incompetent. Davido is your client and you’re making him so vulnerable, I am not supporting cheating, I am not supporting what he did. But what lawyers do nowadays, you know the kind of lawyer David is. If you know his dick can’t stay in one place, you draft out a contract that would follow you everywhere you go.

The contract would state if you get pregnant for David you are on your own. If you decide to expose your secret affair with David you will be sued. When coming into the room, no camera phone apart from a torchlight phone. When you put all this to make sure your client is safe, why wouldn’t they increase your salary you are wasting money”, He said.