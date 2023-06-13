Popular Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, has opened up on his view about Lagos boys while emphasizing why he can never date any.

The Nigerian transgender and LGBT personality took to his verified Instagram page to make the revelation; one which he tied to mouth dental hygiene.

Bobrisky alleged that Lagos boys don’t have a good proper dental hygiene and insinuated that many of them have ‘yellow teeth.’ According to him, he finds that as an extremely disgusting quality despite their attractive looks.

The lifestyle influencer however, question them on the possible solution of forcing them to have their mouth properly washed and well taken care of.

“I have one problem with Lagos boys, they look so good yeah, but they don’t brush their yellow teeth. I’m tired. Is until we force you to brush your teeth ni? Grown men wey don get hair for prick,” he stated.

See below;