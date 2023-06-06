Grammy award winning Nigerian superstar singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as, Burna Boy, has disclosed that his younger sister, Ronami Ogulu, was the mastermind behind his recent sold-out concert in London.

The self-acclaimed African giant achieved a historic milestone on Saturday, June 3, by becoming the first African artist to sell out the 80,000-capacity stadium in London.

Not long after the show, a trending video captured Burna Boy carrying his younger sister, Ronami, who is also his stylist and creative director, on his back.

Sharing the video via his Instagram Story, the singer expressed his admiration for his sister and acknowledged her significant contribution to the success of the concert, stating that it was her vision.

He pointed out that she deserved to be carried on his back because she put in a lot of work behind the scenes to ensure the event’s success.

He wrote;

“Well done @r0nami, it was only right to carry you! This show was wild behind the scenes! I know the stress you went through! The whole thing was your vision. It was amazing seeing it come to life. I’m so proud of you.”

