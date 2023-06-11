Nigerian Grammy award-winning superstar singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has disclosed that he didn’t want Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Manchester City defeated Inter 1-0 to clinch their first-ever Champions League trophy in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday night.

Burna Boy who became the first African artiste to perform at the prestigious Champions League final, spoke with Paramount+ a little while after the game.

The said he didn’t want City to win because he is a fan of their eternal rival, Manchester United.

He said,

“This was most amazing thing, even though I honestly didn’t want City to win for sentimental reasons, it’s okay.

“It is amazing performing at the UCL final.”

Burna Boy thrilled the crowd in Istanbul with his hit song ‘Last Last’.