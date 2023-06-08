Popular Nollywood actor and director Nonso Diobi has revealed the cause of his lengthened absence from the movie industry.

The actor, during an interview with Hip TV, disclosed that he left the movie set to review acting techniques.

Speaking of his aspirations to work as an actor, director, and movie producer, Nonso hinted about his return.

He said:

“So basically, I put it this way. I always take time off to acquire more knowledge, to become something else in entertainment, and to also keep giving my followers what they want.

“Basically, that’s why I have been off the scene for long, and I’m coming back with a bang. Right now, I have two movies in the works, and I will be making it known to the public pretty soon.

“At the moment, I can officially tell you that I am a filmmaker also, not just the regular Nonso Diobi movie star that you know. So I’m also into directing now. I’m producing my own movies, and very soon, the fans will really understand why I took some time off. Because entertainment is my life.”