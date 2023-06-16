Nigerian comedienne, Real Warri Pikin has disclosed that she attempted to end her life in 2018 due to some financial crisis.

Real Warri Pikin and her husband Ikechukwu recently made headlines after their 10th wedding anniversary celebration as they renewed their vows and love for one another.

During an interview with media personality, Chude Jidenwo, the comedienne made the disclosure of her attempted suicide.

According to the Real warri Pikin, between 2017 and 2018, she and her husband Ikechukwu were in serious financial crisis, had a lot of debts and couldn’t pay. The incident she said made her attempt to take her life but did not succeed.

“In 2017/2018 my husband and I had financial issues. We were in debt and everything, so when I attempted suicide I’m June 6, 2018, I didn’t die.

“They took me to about three different hospitals but in the last hospital when I woke up, I wondered why I didn’t die. I said God, you see this my story, I will use it to help others.

“It means if God didn’t allow me to die then, he wanted me to use the story to help others around me and not keep it to myself. The fastest way I could do that was online and I had an Itel small phone that wasn’t clear enough.

”If you see my face ehnn, I be like Goat wey burn”, she said.