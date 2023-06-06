Apostle Johnson Suleman, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, has shared the reason why most marriages don’t last.

Apostle Suleman explained why the marriages of these days are liable to fail compared to the marriages of the past.

While preaching a sermon in his church, the pastor revealed that many marriages are failing because of the extreme use of social media platforms.

According to Apostle Suleman, most youths depend on pieces of advice they get from social media and what they see online to manage their homes. Adding that they have completely disregard the advice from their elderly ones.

“The problem with Africa, Europe, and America, is that technology has made us feel so independent. That is why marriages don’t last again,” he said.

The man of God stated that in the past before a woman or a man will get married into a family, proper investigations will be done by both families to find out which family their child will be marrying into. But now due to a lot of changes, most of these acts are ignored by the youth.

“When you go to your father and you want to marry, they will check the girl. They will do a thorough investigation. They will check her father’s side. They will check her mother’s side. They will check how their family is. Then they will say ‘My son, you can’t marry that girl.’ And you will agree,” he said.

He added that most marriages do not last because no further checks are done before getting to two parties involved married.

“In those days, marriages last 50 years. In the days of love, the days of I’m in love, marriages cannot last 3 years,” he lamented.