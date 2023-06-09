BBNaija star, Beauty Tukura has revealed why most ex-housemates fade after the reality show.

She revealed this while speaking in a recent interview with Media personality, Stephanie Coker.

According to Beauty Tukura, most ex-housemates fade after the reality show because they failed to carry the brand so well.

The brand influencer revealed that BBNaija gives housemates the platform and visibility but some of them failed to utilize it.

Using herself as a case of study, Beauty revealed that she has been modeling and doing others things.

However, she didn’t have the “numbers” back then. BBNaija gave her both the platform and the visibility she needs to make it this far.

In her words;

“Most BBN ex-housemates have not carried the brand so well. I won’t mention names. Bbnaija gives you the platform and visibility. I’ve always been there, I’ve been modelling and doing other things, but I didn’t have the number, BBN gave me the platform and visibility.”

Watch the video below;

