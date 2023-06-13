Khosi, the Big Brother Titans winner, has admitted that she and Yemi, her on-screen partner, are not dating.

During an interview on The Beat 99.9 FM Lagos, the reality TV personality made this statement and highlighted that they are not close friends either.

However, Khosi claimed that she and Yemi are amicable now that their differences have been resolved.

She stated that she made amends with him after leaving the BBTitans’ home by reaching out to him.

She added that Yemi admitted that everything she did in the house was all a part of playing the game to avoid any resentment.

She said; “We are cool but obviously, we are not in a romantic relationship or any sort of friendship. We are not friends but we are cool”

When the questioner asked if there was fight, Khosi said; “No, we ironed that out, I reached out to him because I knew what I did…but he said that it was just a game and ”You played your game”.

Watch the interview: