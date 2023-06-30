Some social media users have taken to the comment section to berate popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie for posting Sarah Martins on his page.

The controversial thespian had taken to the comment section to share a photo of Sarah Martins, who is his second wife’s best friend, after she secured an approval from NAFDAC to sell her product.

Yul Edochie’s post appears to have offended the majority of his fans and followers, as many have used the comment area to call him out.

Some netizens voiced their disappointment in the actor for posting a woman who always disrespects his first wife, May Edochie on her social media page.

Read some comments below.

@Mavisgoodlife: “What exactly did your wife May do to you that you hate her this much with passion?? She keeps insulting and making fun of the mother of your children, and you are here hailing her?? Wooow!!!”

@Usunella: “Unpon all the insult and disgrace make this Sarah don give your first wife for Facebook you still dey post her for your page na wa o , this is not ordinary.”

@Queen Ivy: “Senseless man! Have mercy on your daughter who is trying to use social media right.”.