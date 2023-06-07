Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has expressed her appreciation to her young lover for changing her life.

In a tribute to him, Nkechi Blessing called her partner the epitome of what it means to be a real man.

The curvy actress remarked that many people mistakenly believe that maturity is determined by one’s age or level of wealth.

Nkechi thanked her boyfriend for making her into a mature woman and added that she wished other guys could take a cue from him.

She wrote:

“They think maturity is by age or how much money you have. Shout out to a man who came into my life and changed the whole of me into a grown-ass woman. How I wish these so-called grown men can learn from you. You are the true definition of a real MAN… Love you pieces mine”.