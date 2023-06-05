A talent manager identified as @LaweyJr on the micro blogging platform Twitter has dragged Teddy A as he shares his main reason for proposing to BamBam.

In his post, he claimed that reality TV star, Teddy A had earlier asked Bam Bam to abort her first pregnancy.

Recall that the BBNaija star, who appeared on the recent episode of the Honest Bunch podcast revealed that he had been fighting with Bam Bam two weeks before he proposed marriage to her.

According to him, he almost broke up with Bam Bam before his personal assistant and brother advised him, so he changed his mind and proposed to her.

However, the talent manager took to her Twitter page to reveal what actually happened, claiming that Teddy A asked Bam Bam to have an abortion, which she refused.

The talent manager added that Teddy A realised his mistake and proposed to Bam Bam after he was advised by some people to do the right thing.

“It’s how he [Teddy A] remixed the story. You asked her to have an abortion, and she said no. You broke up and didn’t speak to her for 2 weeks, then came back with a ring after your guys tell you say you no get sense,” the talent manager wrote.