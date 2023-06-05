Nigerian music superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as, Davido, throws shade regarding artists who don’t promote their work often while responding to diss about not having a Grammy.

The DMW label boss who recently splashed about N350M of a Mercedes-Maybach took to his official Twitter handle to have a little fun with a subtle shade.

Davido, in a tweet, made fun of fellow musicians in the entertainment industry who are relaxed about ‘hawking’ their music career as he does. He emphasized pushing his while referencing the type of effort put into selling a sachet of water.

“U be Artist and u Dey form ‘I no dey post’ … nah u know imma hawk my shit like pure water!😂,” he wrote.

However, the post stirred reactions on social media from trolls who bashed him for not having a Grammy despite his huge music career.

A troll wrote in reply, “you no go like hawk enter Grammy & Hot100 too?”

In response, Davido assured him that the point of ‘hawking’ his music career is to bag the achievement people like him berate him about.

“Well that’s the plan … nah why we Dey hawk … and yes by the special grace of God those things will come my way,” he wrote.

See reactions below;

Grace_undiluted noted: “Lmao. Bodied him with maturity and civility. I love to see this. Don’t go low, don’t reduce yourself to their level.”

ClericTaofeek said: “I sha love this man anyhow”

HarcourtHopeson stated: “Idan Dey always carry him business for shoulder”

mwenengango said: “Abeg an artist whose parents depend on him can’t compete with OBO . 001 Don’t call name please oluwa”