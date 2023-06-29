Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has declared her undying love for Afrobeats superstar singer, Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland.

Sharing a photo of the couple taken during Davido’s performance in Qatar, Tonto stated that the singer can do no wrong in her eyes.

The mother of one sent love and light Davido’s way.

“There are people who can do no wrong in your eyes… And you are one of them. Love and light My Gee”, she wrote.

The Nollywood actress isn’t the only celebrity who has reacted to the singer’s cheating scandal.

Big Brother Naija ‘pepper dem’ housemate, Tacha Akide had lashed out at Davido’s management as she reacted to his recent cheating scandal.

The BBNaija star via her official Twitter page,expressed how saddened she is by the news.

The reality star called for his management to do better as she noted how Davido is the pride of many.

“This one pain me sha. People on his team need to do better becauseeeeeee na our IDAN be that”.