BBNaija star Groovy has hit back at Phyna for claiming she was worried about what Beauty would feel about her relationship with her man.

Phyna and Beauty Tukura have not been friends after Beauty was disqualified from the show. Recall that one of the factors why Beauty was disqualified from the show was her obsession with Groovy.

After her disqualification, Phyna and Groovy were seen together in the house being intimate with each other.

A clip of Big Brother Naija reunion show which aired yesterday,June 23, has been shared online where Phyna was heard saying that she was worried about how Beauty Tukura would see her after the show because of her relationship with Groovy in the house. She added that she had wanted to speak to Beauty after the show.

However, while Phyna was explaining herself, Groovy chipped in and accused Phyna of making sexual advances at him first. He also revealed Phyna was the one who kissed him first in the house.

