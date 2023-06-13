Rap legend, Speed Darlington discusses why fans must pay money to meet him and have their photo taken with him.

The musician who lives abroad spoke about the recent conflict he had with a fan after charging N5,000 so they could take pictures with him on the Honest Bunch podcast.

Speed Darlington claims that because he has grown to be a significant icon to his admirers, people should pay before they can take pictures with him.

When they sense value, he continued, they should pay for it. As an entertainer, he spends a lot of time cultivating this perception in the minds of his followers.

Speed Darlington stated that since his livelihood is in the entertainment industry, people who see him as their idol should pay to snap with him.

Watch him speak;

https://twitter.com/OneJoblessBoy/status/1668351967788412928?t=gtxFGxX0vkOM2o_PoE5Z2w&s=19