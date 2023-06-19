Popular Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has showered her husband, Olakunle Churchill with love and sweet words.

In celebration of Father’s Day, the talented Nollywood actress shared new photos of her husband accompanied with sweet words.

The mother of one praised him for teaching her the true meaning of love, sacrifice, and dedication.

She revealed that his unwavering support for her has been her anchor and she is eternally grateful.

“Thank you for being an extraordinary father. To the man who taught me the true meaning of love, sacrifice, and determination. Happy Father’s Day! Your unwavering support has been my anchor and I am eternally grateful. I LOVE YOU PLENTY, KING LOVES AND ADORES YOU TOO”.

See her post below;