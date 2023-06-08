Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun has lost his younger sister, Idiat Balogun Aminu.

The sad news of her demise was shared by the actor via Instagram.

Sharing a photo of his sister, Saidi Balogun expressed sadness at her passing.

The thespian expressed gratitude to God that he shared a womb with her. He vowed that his sister will forever live in his heart as he admitted that he would miss her.

In his words;

“With Greta sadness in my heart, I mourn the passing away of my lovely younger sister, Idiat Balogun Aminu.

I am grateful to God that I shared a womb with you, Idiat. You will forever live in my heart and mind. Rest on my dear. I will miss you”.

See below;

ALSO READ: Moment Rapper, Blaqbonez linked up with fast and furious actors, Vin Diesel and Ludacris in Canada