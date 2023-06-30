In a series of recent tweets, Anita Brown, who is said to be an incoming baby mama of award-winning singer Davido, has expressed her discontent and raised some controversial questions about their relationship.

Anita pondered whether Davido would have chosen to marry Chioma if their son had not tragically passed away.

She insinuated that Davido’s misfortunes are a result of his association with dark forces, going so far as to claim that he sacrificed his own son for ritual purposes.

Furthermore, Anita highlighted Davido’s promiscuity, stating that even after the loss of their child, he continued engaging in unprotected intercourse with multiple women.

She criticized those who view Davido as a role model, citing his alleged irresponsibility as a father as a contributing factor to their son’s unfortunate fate.

Adding fuel to the fire, Anita revealed that Davido referred to Chioma using derogatory language and questioned whether she should feel any sympathy towards the singer.

