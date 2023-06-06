A young man named Julius Chukwuebuka managed to escape from a group of kidnappers in a forest in Anambra after being abducted in Rivers State two months prior.

In April of this year, Chukwuebuka took a taxi from Port Harcourt to Choba, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State for a job but never reached his destination.

His employer, Prestige Chituru Ikechi, confirmed the incident to reporters on Monday, June 5, 2023, and revealed that the taxi was believed to be owned by suspected organ harvesters.

According to Ikechi, Ebuka and the other victims were taken to Anambra State.

He explained:

“When he got to Rumuokoro, he entered another vehicle. The people inside the vehicle were talking, he was beginning to feel uncomfortable, so he wanted to come down, and they refused to let him.



“When he tried to argue with them, they brought out a gun. At that point, he realized he had gotten into the wrong hand. Then they blindfolded him. He saw himself in a location where he met other people in a room.

“He said every day, they come and they pick one or two persons. Their number kept reducing, until they moved them to another location.”

Chituru disclosed that the victims managed to escape when a local vigilante group in the Ozobulu area of Anambra State intercepted the vehicle being used to transport them to another location.

“The people wanted to move them to another location, they now encountered a vigilante group that questioned the kidnappers about what they were carrying,” he said.

“Before they knew it, a fight ensued, and they started firing shots. While they were fighting, he removed his blindfold and tapped some persons who were inside the vehicle with him. They now opened the vehicle and ran into the bush,”

Chituru urged the public to be cautious about the vehicles they enter in Rivers State.

See the post below: