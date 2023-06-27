A self-acclaimed young millionaire recently showcased his extravagant lifestyle by flaunting his expensive accessories.

The young man, known as Nedu, proudly displayed his N74.3 million wristwatch and his N26.7 million diamond neck chain.

Reports indicate that Nedu is the owner of a fashion line and he showcased the clothes and luxurious accessories he wore to an event.

During an interview with content creator Jimi Agbaje, Nedu revealed the exorbitant prices of his fashion items.

He mentioned that his cap is worth N400,000, while his eyeglasses cost N350,000. The highlight of his ensemble was the diamond neck chain valued at $35,000, equivalent to N26,792,500.

Even his trousers, which he claimed to be the cheapest item he was wearing, had a price tag of $250 (N191,375). Nedu mentioned that the trousers were a gift from a friend in Dubai.

In addition, Nedu proudly revealed that he was wearing a pair of shoes worth N750,000. However, what left many people astonished was the price of his wristwatch, which he stated to be $100,000 (N74,375,000).

