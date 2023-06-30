Isreal DMW, the Personal Logistics Manager of Nigerian singer, Davido has replied Anita Brown after she accused OBO of being an abusive partner.

Recall that Anita had accused the music star of being a woman beater, a liar, a manipulator, and a control freak.

She demanded he free Chioma.

Reacting to this, Isreal DMW, who seems to be shocked by Anita Brown ‘s allegation, took to the comment section of a blog post to question when Davido ever beat Chioma.

Sending a message to Anita, the PA stated that her cup would soon full.

“Oga beat up madam? When for God’s sake? Ur cup go soon full. Don’t just worry”. He wrote.

See the post below;



