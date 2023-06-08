Nollywood actor Damola Olatunji has taken to Instagram to request prayers for his senior colleague, Yomi Fash Lanso, on the occasion of his birthday.

In his heartfelt birthday message, Damola expressed his admiration for Yomi Fash, whom he described as his mentor, friend, and source of inspiration. He urged his fans and followers to join him in praying for Yomi Fash’s well-being.

Damola expressed gratitude for having such an incredible mentor in his life, highlighting Yomi’s wisdom, strength, and ability to inspire others.

He acknowledged the profound impact Yomi has had on his own career and personal growth, motivating him to overcome his fears and pursue his dreams with confidence.

