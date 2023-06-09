Drama arises as famous actor Yul Edochie confronts his second wife Judy Austin for taking his car without his consent and then drags her outside.

The movie actor, who has been fighting more with his second wife, posted a video of the incident on social media.

He stopped her as she was ready to exit the automobile and questioned why she had taken it without asking his permission.

This led to a heated argument between them since Judy Austin wouldn’t get out of the car.

This led to a heated argument between them since Judy Austin wouldn’t get out of the car.

Yul Edochie, whose patience was running thin, warned her to exit his automobile because he had refused to give her permission to do so.

He started to drag Judy out of his automobile when she called his bluff and forced him to stop.

Concern was voiced over this, with some asking if they were acting or if they were witnessing the beginning of a marital dispute.

Watch the video below: