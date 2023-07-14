Many people were startled and amazed by the extraordinary bravery a first-year student demonstrated during his first semester lectures on campus.

A Twitter user claimed that the young man chose to correct a lecturer in the middle of his class, and that his audacity generated attention.

An image shared by the tweep depicts the student showing the lecturer something on the whiteboard.

He captured; “Omo…dis fresher de correct lecturer 😂”

In reaction, @AdeoluTweets; He’ll know how far after first semester. 😂😂😂

@Toluwanimi3092; He don fail Dat course already

@baabahanif; Fresh go spend 8 years for school 😂😂😂😂

@Asotruth_07; You just said he is correcting the lecturer. It means the lecturer might have made a mistake somewhere he took note of. Lecturers are not gods, they are allowed to make mistakes.

@enkay_jakes; Leave am oh,Na him score highest for WAEC and JAMB oh😂

@Glow_babyy; E sure me die, na all these people wey score higher in POST UTME and JAMB😂😂😂