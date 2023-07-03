Ondo chef, Adeyeye Adeola, has reportedly put off the gas burner amidst the cook-a-thon to eat the food she prepared.

Recall that two days ago, the chef began 150 Cook-a-Thon to break Hilda Baci’s record for the longest cooking Marathon of 93 hours and 11 minutes

Well, it’s seems she has broken one of Guinness World Records rules.

One of the rules of the Guinness World Record for the cook-a-thon is not to put off the gas burner amidst the race.

In the video shared online, the Ondo chef put off the gas burner and was seen comfortably eating one of the dishes she prepared.

Note that the cook-a-thon by the chef is currently taking place at the TMF Lounge and Bar in Ile Oluji, Ondo state.

Watch the video below.

