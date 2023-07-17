A 17-year-old female student of Osun State University, Victory Ehiremen, and her boyfriend, Ayobami Ariyo, have been paraded by the police for their alleged involvement in luring a man from Lagos to Osun through social media and robbing him of N1.5 million.

According to Commissioner of Police Kehinde Longe, the incident unfolded after Victory met the complainant on a social media platform a few days prior to the robbery.

They exchanged messages, and she invited him to her location in Ikire. However, upon his arrival, Victory led the victim to her boyfriend’s house, where he was attacked by a group of individuals.

The perpetrators subsequently transferred N1.5 million from the victim’s bank account.Thanks to the swift response of the police, Ayobami Ariyo was arrested from his hideout.

Further investigation led to the apprehension of two other accomplices. Authorities are actively pursuing the arrest of additional individuals involved in the crime.

During questioning by journalists, Victory claimed that she was unaware of her boyfriend’s intention to forcefully obtain money from the victim. She expressed distress when Ayobami and his friend began assaulting the complainant after entering the room where she was with him.

Furthermore, Victory revealed that her boyfriend, whom she accused of being involved in internet fraud, gifted her N40,000 two days after the incident.