A devastating incident occurred during a raid conducted by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Delta State, resulting in the tragic death of a 2-year-old boy named Ivan Onose Omhonrina.

His younger brother, Eromonsele, also sustained injuries in the incident. The raid targeted a notorious drug joint situated in Okpanam, within the Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Eyewitnesses present at the scene recounted that the children were in their mother’s shop after school hours when they were tragically struck by stray bullets.

Eromonsele suffered a graze on his eye from a stray bullet, while Ivan, the elder brother, sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Both children were immediately rushed to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) for urgent surgical intervention. However, tragically, Ivan could not survive his injuries.

Mr. John Tunde, the Delta State Commandant of the NDLEA, confirmed the incident and emphasized that his men did not intentionally fire at the children.

According to Tunde, during the operation, as the operatives surrounded the notorious drug joint, they noticed a parked Toyota Camry nearby. In an attempt to immobilize the escaping vehicle, shots were fired by the NDLEA operatives.