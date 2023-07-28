A lady identified as Ms. Obianuju Emmanuella Anyaibe, 28, has gone missing after leaving her house in a hurry to meet a client.

Her sudden disappearance has left her family and friends concerned, as they have been unable to contact her for more than 24 hours.

The family has made an urgent request for help in locating her.

According to report, Anyaibe returned home yesterday morning after work. However, without providing any details, she hastily dropped her bag and immediately left the house on a motorcycle, stating that she needed to meet a client.

Since then, there have been no further sightings or communication from her. Concerns escalated when her phone, which was initially ringing, became unreachable and eventually switched off.

The family, deeply worried about Ms. Anyaibe’s sudden disappearance, has reached out to the public for help.

The source said;

“My sister has been missing for over 24 hours now. She returned yesterday morning from work, dropped her bag and hopped back into the bike that brought her home, saying she had to rush down to meet with a client. That was the last we heard from her. Her phone was formerly ringing but right now has been switched off. Please help me post this.”

Local authorities have been informed about the situation, and efforts are underway to locate Ms. Anyaibe.

Investigators are currently examining any potential leads, including the identity of the client she intended to meet.

The family is urging anyone with information about her whereabouts or any possible leads to come forward and assist in the search.