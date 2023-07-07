In Nigeria, a 65-year-old retired pensioner is left to suffer in seclusion while his children, for whom he gave his entire life, have prosperous lives abroad.

The devoted father is now fighting high blood pressure and other illnesses on his own after investing all of his resources into giving his kids the greatest education and pleasant lives in Europe and America.

They rarely speak to him due to his failing health, and only their 60-year-old mother will be traveling with them.

The loving father, who sacrificed much of his time to make sure that his kids were taken care of, now has the difficult challenge of beginning over as a bachelor in Nigeria.

The post reads;

“He’s 65 years old. Retired pensioner, worked all his life to raise his kids. Deprived himself of life’s pleasures to pay expensive school fees and living expenses for his kids abroad.

“They are now well-off in Europe and America. His wife, 60, has relocated to live with her kids. He’s alone back in Nigeria. His kids barely call him. He now has to start life all over as a bachelor. He struggles with high blood pressure and other ailments.

“How long more would he survive alone? This is the reality for most working class monogamous men. Their old age is usually lonely and in many cases, sad. Try as you may, women love their kids more than their husbands, no matter how good the man is. The older he gets, the less use they have for him.

“Tell me then, what do men benefit from marriage? They sacrifice so much but get little recognition for the hard work. The woman reaps all the benefits as the kids are often closer and more affectionate towards her when she becomes old.”