A video of Joyce Ijeoma, a woman from Nigeria, has gone viral on social media after she completed an astounding 18-hour massage-a-thon.

The current Guinness World Record for the longest massage on different individuals is Joyce’s main objective.

Since the video surfaced on Sunday, July 2, it has captured the attention of numerous individuals, who have flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here are some of the reactions:

Dami: “Another Nigeria woman, Joyce Ijeoma is attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest massage on different individuals for a duration of 72 hours. She has done over 18 hours massag-a-thon.”

Beauty: “Why’s there so much noise in a massage room? Even if she wants to play music, her choice of music isn’t it at all. Hian”

Akinola: “Chai my pple until den tear that book finish…since den done sabi ao to break it. GWR…watchout for plenty Nigeria names in that book on different levels. Black is beautiful.”

Adebola: “This Guinness book don suffer for Nigeria hand, very soon they book go soon tear.”

Bukola: “This GWR go suffer from Nigerians, in 5 years ,50% of GWR will be Nigerian.”

