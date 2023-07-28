Phyna, the winner of Big Brother Naija season seven, has expressed her happiness at seeing some “old women” in the house and has vowed to drag them out.

A few former housemates that brought Phyna into the squalor during her season have been dragged by her on her Snapchat account. Phyna said that she would take advantage of every circumstance to drag them at every moment.

In her article, Phyna attacked Venita, calling her resentful, and urged her followers to support Ilebaye after she gained attention for the wrong reasons.

She wrote:

“I’m so excited that a lot of this old women that had a lot to say about me are in this house…… yall can’t understand my joy it’s my turn to drag

As a humble viewer that I am

lllebaye should be protected at all cost

Mama venbitter leave her alone

Seeing this things going on…. Man I think phyna set the pace too high….. nobody comes close…. Na this kind confusion dy happen when you fake who you are…..

I wonder how you as an old person feel intimidating a small girl bcuz u obviously know she is the youngest…..Sha nor forget say Una kuku dy the same show dy fine the same money….. lllebaye you got this….. “