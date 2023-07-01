BBTitans season one winner Makhosazane Twala, also known as Khosi, discusses the contentious question, “Is abortion murder?”

She stated this on the Doyin’s Corner podcast, which is hosted by former Big Brother Naija contestant Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David.

The 25-year-old South African journalist expressed her perspective on abortion, stating that she does not perceive it as an act of murder, despite its involvement in terminating a life.

Khosi clarified that she identifies as “pro-life” but holds a deep respect for individuals’ personal choices. She emphasized her belief in refraining from passing judgment on others, and maintaining a non-judgmental stance.

The host asked: “Do you think abortion is murder? Because there are people that said it’s killing of a child; that’s a life. There are also people that argued, it’s not a life yet. So, do you think it’s murder?”

After a deep thought, Khosi replied: “Honestly, I don’t want to be technical. But I wouldn’t say murder but it is definitely killing a life.”

See some reactions below:

nina_sofe said: “There’s no correct answer tbh just personal opinion factoring ones own belief, religion, how the baby was conceived ect. Ie if you’re law abiding Christian you might prolife bc despite how the the child was conceived God brea”

whumie_thrift_store penned: “Yeetus the fetus if u ain’t ready!”

oluwadare_kehinde_ opined: “It’s murder”

Watch the video below …