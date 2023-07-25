Popular Nollywood actor, Ray Emodi is taking a break from Nollywood as he recently revealed his ongoing struggle with anxiety.

In an Instagram post, Ray Emodi revealed that he has been receiving treatment for anxiety since 2015 and now requires avoiding stress to manage his condition better.

Due to his condition getting more serious, the Nollywood actor has decided to take a break from film works.

Emodi expressed gratitude to his fans for their support and understanding during this challenging time. He is currently undergoing treatment at Synapse, a medical establishment in Abuja.

He wrote:

“I am suffering from anxiety. I’ve been receiving treatment for this since 2015 and one of the requirements is not to overwork. I have been having serious symptoms of late and for that reason, I will not be able to continue with film work the foreseeable future.

“Please allow me some time to refund your money. I apologize for any inconvenience. The medical establishment that has been handling my case is called Synapes, based in Abuja.”

See below;