Veteran Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke is dead.

The news of her death was shared by filmmaker, Joseph Okechukwu.

According to him, Cynthia Okereke tragically passed away on Tuesday night.

In his words;

“REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come finish what we started only to here you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times. I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t.

For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory,”

This comes one year after the late actress and Clemson Cornel were abducted while traveling to and from a filming location in Ozalla, Enugu State.

