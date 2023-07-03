Renowned Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola Salako has revealed a disturbing message she received from a troll who expressed his wish for her downfall.

Taking to her Instagram account, Foluke lamented the cruel WhatsApp chat sent by a man identified as Emmanuel Ajibade.

During the conversation, the man insulted the actress and criticized her for acting superficially. He called her a stupid celebrity and claimed that he wanted bad things to happen to her in life.

The troll wrote,

“Foluke Daramola, oloriburuku smelling ni e … Werey atoroje lowo Olowo and you can’t help . All you do is eye service on social media. Foolish yeyebrity. You will see your ending ,that you won’t end well .

Note today’s date My name is Emmanuel Ajibade Coate me.”

While sharing the message, Foluke Daramola seek the most appropriate advice for such an individual.

“Good morning everyone someone sent me this on my WhatsApp pls advice me on what to do to the person pls ???” she wrote.

While sharing the troll’s photo, Foluke added, “Thank God he sent me his picture himself I no get too much talk with him I know what to do.”