Nollywood actress and producer Adebimpe Oyebade, popularly known as Mo Bimpe, has apologised to Ekiti State University (EKSU) for her absence at the just concluded induction ceremony of the institution’s esteemed Theatre and Media Arts Department.

The actress, who is an alumnus of the university, tendered her deep apologies and promised to make it up to the staff and students in the future.

In her statement, the talented Nollywood thespian acknowledged the significance of her alma mater and the love she holds for the institution. She emphasized that being called upon by the university always brings her great joy and signifies growth and support for her academic roots.

In her pledge to make amends, the actress promised to compensate the university in “better folds” in the future.

She wrote;

“Truly humans plan, but God is the best Planner. I am a proud alumna of the prestigious Ekiti State University, and I am always glad when called upon, as it indicates growth and love.I tender sincere apologies to the staff and students of the Theatre and Media Arts Department for my inevitable absence at this year’s induction ceremony, due to unforeseen circumstances. While I crave your peaceful indulgence, I promise to make it up in better folds”.

See below;